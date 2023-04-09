Returning home to Carolina the right "fit" for Shy Tuttle

"Those are the type of bodies that EJ and our defensive staff said, 'Hey, these are guys that we know, these are guys that we want. They fit the mentality that we want, the physicality that we want,'" Fitterer said. "They fit exactly how our defense wants them to fit. So Shy and DeShawn, those are guys that they pointed out, that they knew they wanted."

The fit ran even deeper from Tuttle's point of view. He's excited to slot in from an on-field perspective, and around the building, he already likes what he's seen.

"It's great vibes, good energy," Tuttle said. "Happy faces, smiling, wanting to get to know me, excited I'm here. I'm the same way; I'm excited about being here. I'm excited they're welcoming me with open arms. It's cool, definitely good energy around the building."

Now that he'll be around Bank of America Stadium, Tuttle has the potential to casually cross paths with the legends he grew up admiring. Even though he was always a bigger kid, Tuttle said he dreamed of being a wide receiver like Smith, one of his favorite players.

Tuttle hasn't met 89 yet, but he knows Smith comes back around to the stadium every so often. When asked if he might feel starstruck, Tuttle gave it a "maybe" with a laugh.

For now, he's taking in his first moments since becoming a Panther in his own right, and it still hasn't completely sunk in.