Looking out for No. 1: How previous teams have cared for top-pick QBs

For the Cardinals, drafting Murray first overall in 2019 might have seemed like a no-brainer.

But they were just a year removed from drafting quarterback Josh Rosen 10th overall, which complicated matters. Murray's link with new coach Kliff Kingsbury made it seem like a natural fit, but there was still a process of evaluation before the Cardinals became convinced to roll the dice on the 5-foot-10 Murray.

They did bring in a solid mid-priced guard in free agency in J.R. Sweezy, but most of their free agent allocations were on the other side of the ball that offseason.

Murray clearly provided a bounce his rookie year, throwing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushing for 544 yards and four scores. He won offensive rookie of the year honors, but the team finished 5-10-1, as they clearly struggled to find the right balance.

Panthers vice president of player personnel Adrian Wilson was working in pro scouting for the Cardinals during those years, and he admitted it took some time to get the roster right.

"When you go through the process and have a quarterback sitting there number one, you have to look at your offensive line; you have to look at your weapons around him. Are you putting him in a situation where he can come in and succeed early?" Wilson said. "That was our biggest thing whenever we drafted Kyler. Obviously, we got a head coach he knows, he's got a system he knows and he's comfortable with. But then just put a team around him where he can be successful in year one. That was the big thing.

"You can get caught in the weeds a little bit, of forgetting the other side of the ball, for one. And not forgetting about special teams. You don't want to get your roster so top-heavy that you're messing up the bottom half of the roster and not developing the depth you need throughout the year. And injuries happen. You just try to make sure you have everything in place. War of attrition is a real thing. We just tried to make sure we were still plugging holes and that we went into the following year with a plan based on what we came from."

Like the Jaguars did last offseason, the Cardinals were aggressive heading into Murray's second year. They extended tackle D.J. Humphries, used the transition tag to keep breakout running back Kenyan Drake, and traded for star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, giving them a top target to pair with veteran Larry Fitzgerald and the ascending young Kirk (who cashed with the Jaguars last offseason).

They showed real progress, improving to 8-8 in 2020, and continued to stack assets, signing veteran AJ Green to replace Fitzgerald, bringing in running back James Conner, and drafting wideout Rondale Moore to keep the pipeline of targets stocked, and then traded for tight end Zach Ertz during the season. They'd go 11-6 and make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

"Depth was a huge thing offensively, with the line or the backs or receivers," Wilson said. "We were really trying to build it around Kyler and his skill set.

"We felt like even if we got an average player, he could make him a better player than what that guy's skill set might be."