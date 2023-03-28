Frank Reich committed to deliberate quarterback "process"

And Reich mentioned the participation of the Teppers as important as well.

"We do collaborate, but at the end of the day, the decision comes down to Scott and myself," Reich said. "Mr. Tepper, obviously, you know, he's heavily involved in the process, but he's said, he's been on record of saying, 'Hey, this is Scott and Frank making this decision.' He's intimately involved, right? This quarterback that we pick will be the face of our franchise. And so he obviously has to be comfortable with that. And I value his opinion; he's already had some really great insights into the person. This is a guy that has accomplished so much in his life, and he's overcome so much in his life.

"So even though he doesn't have the years of football experience that we have, he has years of knowing what a winner looks like, right? He knows what a winner looks like and feels like. And so his insights into that, as we go out to dinner with these guys and ask these guys questions as he interacts with them, has been very helpful."

Tuesday, Reich got a lot of questions about the perceived top two (Young and Stroud), but also talked about the incredible upside of Richardson, who has only started for one season, but blew the top out of his combine workouts, putting up precedent-setting workout numbers.

While he's clearly the least polished of the top four, he also has a vast supply of talent, and the Panthers do have a coaching staff well-stocked with teachers including Reich, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, senior assistant Jim Caldwell, and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.

"He's a guy who you feel like is going to get better fast," Reich said of Richardson.

But without putting too fine a point on it, the big takeaway from Reich's sit-down was that this decision was so big and would have so much impact for so long that taking the time to get it right was the most important part.

He's been a part of a similar search before — when he was with the Eagles in 2016, and they traded up to get Carson Wentz. Reich coached Wentz to the best football of his life, and the fact it wasn't sustainable after he left for Indianapolis doesn't change the way he views what the Panthers are doing now.

"But just going through that process and knowing to be patient," Reich said. "And you might see a throw, or you might sit down with guys and say, I love this guy. And you could be tempted to say; this is it.