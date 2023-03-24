Panthers check out the big arm on Will Levis

Former No. 1 overall pick and one-time Panthers quarterback David Carr was on hand working for NFL Network and said that in terms of sheer arm strength, Levis is likely the top of this class.

That's why the Panthers were here to check him out in depth. They had eight on hand for the workout Friday, with Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich, along with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, senior assistant Jim Caldwell, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, Morgan, and vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman, joined by senior personnel executive Jeff Morrow.

Owners Dave and Nicole Tepper went to dinner Thursday night with Levis and the football staff — Levis had the steak and some asparagus, and there were sides for the table — but they returned to Charlotte before the workout because of a prior commitment.

Fitterer called it "another good meeting" and said the key was that the Teppers were there to meet the player rather than watch him throw.

"The important part is the dinner," Fitterer said. "They want to get to know all these guys at a personal level, which is obviously an important part of this, along with the football, so it's good to have them involved in it."

It clearly made an impression on Levis.

"It was tough because I had a dinner beforehand too, so I didn't know what to order," Levis said with a laugh. "So I was really wondering if I should get two small steaks or an appetizer, then a steak. I went with the salad and appetizer and then the steak, which was the right idea; I did the right thing."

But the reality of who he was sitting with was clearly more prominent in his mind than the food — though Levis has earned a degree of internet fame with some of his unconventional gustatory habits — as he met with the Teppers and Reich and Fitterer and a large group of experienced coaches.

"It's crazy," Levis said after the workout. "I literally had a moment at dinner yesterday; I kind of zoned out and had one of those 'this is real life' moments.