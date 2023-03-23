Bryce Young's confidence, poise stand out at Alabama pro day

Young didn't feel the need to speak specifically on his own reasoning for being selected first overall. Instead, he expressed a level of gratitude for the people he has met with and said he'd let what he has done speak for itself.

"I don't have an argument; I try to be myself," Young said. "I want to present myself in the best light, but ultimately, I don't control why I'm picked, who picks me. I'll be grateful for whatever team does take a chance on me.

"But for me, I try to focus on what I can show. I try to let the meetings, the interviews, the film, and what I did today speak for itself. You know, that's really all I can control."

And that's another example of what he's been showing since childhood – his father said Bryce was a natural leader at 5 years old when he used to help organize his kindergarten-aged teammates and direct them on which way to run.

They're traits that are hard to teach, and special to find.

"He's very internally motivated, intrinsically motivated to perform, and to perform at high standards, as a representation of his faith and for his family," Craig Young said. "I think that maturity comes from having been thrust into a leadership position very early and having high expectations early. He's had to learn how to kind of manage that. …