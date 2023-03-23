Panthers add more experience to coaching staff

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have added to head coach Frank Reich's first staff with a few more hires, pushing the total NFL coaching experience of the group to over 200 years.

In addition to the previously announced hires, the Panthers have added Bobby Maffei as defensive quality control coach, Mike Bercovici and Jamel Mutunga as offensive assistants, Mayur Chaudhari as defensive assistant, and Tyler Boyles as offensive quality control/assistant to the head coach.

Maffei is a holdover from last year's staff, and he ended up coaching the safeties by the end of the year as other assistants left.

Bercovici is a former Arizona State quarterback who spent time in camp with the Chargers and Cardinals. He also played in the AAF for the San Diego Fleet. He spent the last three years on the Cardinals coaching staff.

Mutunga, a former college running back at Gettysburg, spent last year as an offensive assistant with the Colts.

Chaudhari was an assistant special teams coach with the Falcons and Chargers for four seasons and has also coached at a number of colleges (including Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, N.C.). He was at UC Davis with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Boyles spent the last three years with the Colts, two as the assistant to head coach for Reich, and last year as the manager of coaching operations.