C.J. Stroud is ready to be pushed, and to push others

Of course, the throwing was just part of what they want to see.

The Panthers are investing in more than a thrower of footballs. They're looking for a leader and someone who can be one sooner rather than later. So they're also mining for personality traits on this trip.

And while his one-on-one time was with the Panthers this week, he knows that he's not in control of this process either.

"For me, it's not my decision. So wants and needs, or being the first pick, is not on my mind," Stroud said. "I want to go to the right fit. Whoever likes me the most, whichever offense I fit the most, it's on them to pick. It's not my job to stress on that, so I'm going to keep being myself.

"It's not just about me. It's about them and their franchise. If I join it, OK, but if not, it is what it is. I'll be doing myself a discredit if I focus on what everybody else is doing. I've got to focus on me right now, getting better, not only on the field but in these classrooms and board work and, of course, getting my body right in the weight room and everything."

That's consistent with what Hartline said Stroud was about on a regular basis. Hartline talked to the Panthers' brass during their stay — it helps that he's a former Browns teammate of McCown, so they were going to talk anyway — and said there were common themes he relayed to his old friend.

"Probably just the consistency of who he is as a person and consistency as a player," Hartline said. "Now, seeing him in person, we got to see that every day. But now he's able to solidify and just continue to build on top of the consistency in which he operates.