Doug Pederson: Frank Reich will be good for rookie QB

The 6-foot-5 Wentz was also one of the larger quarterbacks at the time, and Reich has always coached larger ones as opposed to smaller ones (which is a storyline since they're considering Alabama's 5-foot-10 Bryce Young). But Pederson suggested that was as much about the law of supply and demand as a hard-and-fast preference for bigger players at the position. Of course, he has the 6-foot-6 Trevor Lawrence, but there are a lot more quarterbacks in college who don't fit the traditional size expectations.

"Probably the fact a lot of your quarterbacks aren't as tall anymore," Pederson said. "They're in the 6-foot to 6-2, 5-10, 5-11 range, but they're more athletic; they can move. They come from systems in college they've been able to utilize those strengths.