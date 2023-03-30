Anthony Richardson aiming toward a high ceiling

But his physical traits are what have scouts high on his potential. Richardson dazzled in Indianapolis, as the 6-foot-4, 244-pound athlete posted a 40 1/2-inch vertical jump – the highest of any quarterback at the combine since at least 2003 – along with a 10-foot-9 broad jump, tied with Arkansas' Matt Jones for the best mark by a combine quarterback in the same time frame. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, fourth among quarterbacks who have run the 40 at the combine since 2003, and completed passes at the combine as well.

"Even before the combine, watching his tape, there are plays and throws all over the tape that scream top-of-the-draft pick," head coach Frank Reich said during league meetings earlier this week in Arizona. "And that's a credit to him. I think he has upper-body mechanics that are really solid. Obviously, his completion percentage is lower than you want at this level, but I don't get too discouraged at things like that.

"I see a lot of upside. Talking to him a little bit at the combine, you can tell how smart of a guy he is. And a guy like that, without getting totally into it, just the more experience he gets – he's a guy who you feel like is going to get better fast."

Heading into Florida's pro day, Richardson didn't necessarily have anything to prove in his workouts, but he elected to throw anyway – and his reasoning was simple.

"All the other quarterbacks threw the ball (at their pro day), and they're great quarterbacks," Richardson said. "So I just wanted to show how great I was as well. Just coming out here and having fun with my brothers for maybe the last time was definitely a blessing."

When Richardson says "all the other quarterbacks," he obviously means his fellow members within the consensus top four in this year's draft – Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. The Panthers visited all four across the last two weeks, and hopefully left with a more straightforward evaluation of the top four, as the draft is quickly approaching in April.