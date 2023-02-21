Frank Reich to pass down play calling duties "at some point" 

Brown has previously called plays at the college level, working as the offensive coordinator at Miami (Fla.) from 2016-18. He worked under Sean McVay for three seasons with the Rams, coaching running backs and tight ends as well as serving as an assistant head coach for two years.

Brown, who was hired last Friday and first came into the building Monday, is in the early stages of building his rapport with Reich. The two didn't have history before Brown was hired here, and Reich said he saw broadening the search for assistants outside of his prior networks as a benefit.

"The more I looked into it, it was like, 'Wow.' Everywhere I checked, he's impressive," Reich said. "Get him on the Zoom, it's even more impressive. Get him in person, it's even more impressive. I think that's how it's supposed to work. Take your time, don't rush. Hire the best coach at the end of the day."

Reich said he felt calling plays was "the right thing" for him to do at the start of the season, but he also said he anticipates leaning on Brown's expertise. He spoke highly of Brown's "wisdom, conviction, and strength" through their first conversations.