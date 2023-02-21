Jim Caldwell has found "an ideal situation for me"

Caldwell shaped Manning's career and Dungy's offenses. He has a 62-50 record and five winning seasons in seven years. One of the losing seasons was when Manning's neck went out, and he was left with Curtis Painter, and 2-14 ensued. The other was a 7-9 in Detroit, and nobody wins in Detroit. Caldwell had three winning records and two playoff berths in four years there (36-28). He had the highest winning percentage by a Lions coach since Buddy Parker in the 1950s, and in the five years since he was fired, the Lions have posted a 26-54-2 record. He also won a ring as offensive coordinator in Baltimore.

But in the last five offseasons, he got some interviews but no head coaching offers, and he put out the word that he wasn't interested in being an assistant and was willing to wait. There were plenty of people who wanted to bring him on (he worked briefly as the assistant head coach for the Dolphins and Brian Flores in 2019), but head coaching chances never materialized.

He filled his time otherwise, working with coaches close to him and projects near to his heart. Friends such as Ozzie Newsome, Shack Harris, Jimmy Raye, and Doug Williams kept him involved with league initiatives and training programs, such as the quarterback coaching summit hosted by the Black College Football Hall of Fame (which was designed to help stock the pipeline of minority coaches into the coveted offensive-side jobs).

"I kept busy that entire time," Caldwell said, though that's a different kind of busy. He admitted he listened to a number of offers to come to be an assistant, but nothing "quite clicked." At least until Reich called.

"Sometimes in your career, you've got to reset, right?" Caldwell said. "So I'm happy to be able to kind of redirect my career path."

While there are plenty of people angry about Caldwell's lack of opportunities on his behalf, he doesn't look at it that way. He acknowledges that he had two chances to be a head coach, and very few coaches get a third. And he knows the business well enough to recognize the cycles, to see when the league is going young, and recognize that he just turned 68. Fair or unfair, the coach in him shrugs when asked if he was ever angry about the lack of another chance.

"You know, to be honest with you, I've never looked at it that way," Caldwell said. "And oftentimes, people will look at it from the outside and voice their opinions about whether I should be here or there. But the fact of the matter is, I really think the Lord kind of has a plan. And you know, you'd love to have gotten an opportunity. But, you know, at this stage of the game, I'm appreciative of where I am.

"It's never been difficult for me. First of all, I've had a great career. I've had two opportunities. Very few guys get three. But that's the way of the National Football League. So I'm thankful, grateful for the opportunities that I've had."