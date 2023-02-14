Panthers agree to terms with Jim Caldwell

Caldwell was there when Reich got one of his early looks into the coaching business. He was the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach under Tony Dungy when Reich began as a coaching intern with the Colts in 2006.

They won Super Bowl rings together that year, and Reich became the quarterbacks coach when Caldwell took over as Colts head coach for Tony Dungy upon his retirement.

Caldwell also served as head coach of the Lions, with a 62-50 record in seven seasons. He went to the playoffs four times (taking the Colts to the Super Bowl) and had five winning seasons. One of his two losing seasons came in the post-Peyton Manning season in Indianapolis when the future Hall of Fame quarterback was out with a neck injury.

Caldwell also won a Super Bowl ring as offensive coordinator in Baltimore.