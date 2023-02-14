Panthers agree to terms with Jim Caldwell

Feb 14, 2023 at 09:35 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Jim Caldwell
Jeffrey Phelps/AP

CHARLOTTE — New Panthers head coach Frank Reich added more experience and perspective to his first staff by adding one of his mentors in the game.

The Panthers agreed to terms Tuesday with Jim Caldwell to become senior assistant.

He'll report directly to Reich and will help the team on offense, defense, and special teams.

The 68-year-old Caldwell was one of nine coaches to interview for the Panthers' head coaching opening and the second from that group to join Reich's staff (along with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero).

Peyton Manning, Jim Caldwell
Al Behrman/AP

Caldwell was there when Reich got one of his early looks into the coaching business. He was the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach under Tony Dungy when Reich began as a coaching intern with the Colts in 2006.

They won Super Bowl rings together that year, and Reich became the quarterbacks coach when Caldwell took over as Colts head coach for Tony Dungy upon his retirement.

Caldwell also served as head coach of the Lions, with a 62-50 record in seven seasons. He went to the playoffs four times (taking the Colts to the Super Bowl) and had five winning seasons. One of his two losing seasons came in the post-Peyton Manning season in Indianapolis when the future Hall of Fame quarterback was out with a neck injury.

Caldwell also won a Super Bowl ring as offensive coordinator in Baltimore.

Along with the addition of quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, the Panthers are putting together an impressive staff on offense around Reich. They also added former Panthers head coach Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant for Evero, giving this staff the kind of experience they've lacked in recent years.

news

Panthers retain key offensive line, special teams coaches

After making progress last season, new head coach Frank Reich decided to keep line coach James Campen and assistant Robert Kugler, and special teams coach Chris Tabor.

news

Five things to know about Jonathan Cooley

The Panthers agreed to terms with Jonathan Cooley to become secondary/cornerbacks coach on Wednesday. Here are five facts to know about him.

news

Panthers in the final power rankings of 2022 season

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers after the Super Bowl wrapped the 2022 season.

news

Five things to know about Parks Frazier

The Panthers agreed to terms with Parks Frazier to become passing game coordinator on Frank Reich's staff. The two previously worked together in Indianapolis.

