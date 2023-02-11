Panthers agree to terms with Dom Capers, Josh McCown

18 / 32

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. Ted Thompson is leaving his job as general manager of the Green Bay Packers, a big change after one of the leagueâ€™s most successful and stable teams missed the playoffs and finished with a losing record for the first time since 2008. The Packers (7-9) have not formally announced the move that surfaced in media reports on Monday, but players spoke about the transition as they cleaned out their lockers on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Also leaving is longtime defensive coordinator Dom Capers. The Packers were 22nd in the league in total defense in 2017, Capersâ€™ ninth in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)