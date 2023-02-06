Dom Capers has seen growth and leadership from Ejiro Evero

Last year in Denver, Evero was the coordinator, and the 72-year-old Capers was the senior defensive assistant, so Capers has seen the growth in his protege in seven years.

"He did a ton for me in Green Bay," Capers said. "He's very, very intelligent, and organized, and a very humble guy. I was very impressed with him then, and he was one of those guys who you could tell had a bright future."

But it's one thing to help the "old-school" defensive coordinator input hand-written defensive notes into the computer. It's another to understand the material as it goes in and out of the machine.

And Evero's background has given him exposure to some of the best defensive minds of the previous generation and this one.