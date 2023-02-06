Dom Capers has seen growth and leadership from Ejiro Evero

Feb 06, 2023 at 03:35 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Ejiro Evero, Dom Capers
Photo credit: Joe Abdellah/DenverBroncos.com

CHARLOTTE — Dom Capers has been in the NFL going on 38 years, so he's seen plenty of coaches in his day.

So when he's asked about new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, the veteran coach's plain-spoken words carry an extra measure of weight.

"I hold him in high regard — for his humility, his intelligence, and his work ethic," Capers said Monday, and when Dom Capers says those things, it matters. "He has all the qualities you're looking for in a coach."

Capers has seen the 42-year-old Evero from a perspective few other coaches have. Evero was Capers' quality control coach in Green Bay in 2016, serving as one of the lowest levels of assistants.

Ejiro Evero
Green Bay Packers

Last year in Denver, Evero was the coordinator, and the 72-year-old Capers was the senior defensive assistant, so Capers has seen the growth in his protege in seven years.

"He did a ton for me in Green Bay," Capers said. "He's very, very intelligent, and organized, and a very humble guy. I was very impressed with him then, and he was one of those guys who you could tell had a bright future."

But it's one thing to help the "old-school" defensive coordinator input hand-written defensive notes into the computer. It's another to understand the material as it goes in and out of the machine.

And Evero's background has given him exposure to some of the best defensive minds of the previous generation and this one.

He also worked as an entry-level assistant in San Francisco under Capers' old coordinator Vic Fangio, so there was a commonality when he got to Green Bay. After a year there, he had a chance to advance himself by going to the Rams as a safeties coach, where he worked under veteran Wade Phillips and then Brandon Staley (also a Fangio apprentice). He got a chance to climb the ladder after the Rams won the Super Bowl to become the defensive coordinator in Denver, so bringing Capers in as a mentor there seemed natural.

Related Links

Ejiro Evero
David Zalubowski/AP

They put up good numbers in a challenging environment together, as well. The Broncos ranked seventh in the league in total defense and 14th in points allowed for a team that finished 5-12. They were also hit by big injuries late in the year and had to adjust when the team traded star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins in midseason.

But beyond his knowledge of systems and schemes, Capers saw a coach in Denver who was growing more and more comfortable leading a room full of players. That's less of the job when you're a quality control coach, obviously much more so when you're the coordinator.

"Teams are always going to reflect the head coach and the coordinator's personality," Capers said. "And it's such an up and down business; the more consistent you are in your approach with them, they appreciate it. When he stands in front of the room, he's direct, he's to the point, and it's in a way that players can relate to.

"As he presents, they see this is how things fit into our game plan; this is what we see as coaches, and they appreciate that."

Panthers right guard Austin Corbett acknowledged that as well. He was with the Rams when Evero was working on the other side of the ball during the Super Bowl run in 2021, so their interactions were limited, but he said Evero "knew how to adapt."

"He can talk to guys in a way they understand," Corbett said. "He has the ability to communicate with you where you are."

Capers also knows new Panthers head coach Frank Reich (he was Reich's head coach here in 1995) and thinks Reich and Evero will fit well together.

"Those guys will be an outstanding team," Capers said. "They're very similar personality-wise. Guys are going to know where they stand. They're also not reactive guys; you know everything is going to be thought through."

And coming from a guy as steady and meticulous as Dom Capers, that's saying something.

Photos of Ejiro Evero through the years

Evero was defensive coordinator in Denver in 2022 and previously had stops with the Rams (2017-2021), Packers (2016), 49ers (2011-15) and Buccaneers (2007-09).

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 2: Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero gives a fan a high-five at Allegiant Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Denver Broncos will take on the home team Las Vegas Raiders during week four of the NFL season. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
1 / 18

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 2: Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero gives a fan a high-five at Allegiant Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Denver Broncos will take on the home team Las Vegas Raiders during week four of the NFL season. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

RJ Sangosti/Copyright - 2022 The Denver Post, MediaNews Group.
ENGLEWOOD COLORADO - FEBRUARY 22: Ejiro Evero, Defensive Coordinator, takes part in a press conference announcing the new coaching staff for the Denver Broncos at UCHeath Training Center on February 22, 2022 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
2 / 18

ENGLEWOOD COLORADO - FEBRUARY 22: Ejiro Evero, Defensive Coordinator, takes part in a press conference announcing the new coaching staff for the Denver Broncos at UCHeath Training Center on February 22, 2022 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

RJ Sangosti/Copyright - 2022 The Denver Post, MediaNews Group.
CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - APRIL 26: Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero talks with the media after practice at UCHealth Training Center on April 26, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. It was day 2 of mini camp for the Denver Broncos. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
3 / 18

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - APRIL 26: Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero talks with the media after practice at UCHealth Training Center on April 26, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. It was day 2 of mini camp for the Denver Broncos. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

RJ Sangosti/Copyright - 2022 The Denver Post, MediaNews Group.
DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers talks to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero of the Denver Broncos prior to their game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
4 / 18

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers talks to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero of the Denver Broncos prior to their game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

JUSTIN EDMONDS/2023 Getty Images
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 11: Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero of the Denver Broncos calls in a play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
5 / 18

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 11: Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero of the Denver Broncos calls in a play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Justin Edmonds/2022 Getty Images
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, left, chats with safety Justin Simmons during the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
6 / 18

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, left, chats with safety Justin Simmons during the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp session at the team's headquarters Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
7 / 18

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp session at the team's headquarters Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, left, speaks with media after a practice session in Harrow, England, Oct. 28, 2022. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Evero to be their new defensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)
8 / 18

FILE - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, left, speaks with media after a practice session in Harrow, England, Oct. 28, 2022. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Evero to be their new defensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
9 / 18

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
10 / 18

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
11 / 18

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero () takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
12 / 18

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero () takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero celebrates after an interception in the final minutes of an NFL Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)
13 / 18

Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero celebrates after an interception in the final minutes of an NFL Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers Family Night July 31, 2016
14 / 18

Green Bay Packers Family Night July 31, 2016

Green Bay Packers Practice Clarke Hinkle Field November 16, 2016
15 / 18

Green Bay Packers Practice Clarke Hinkle Field November 16, 2016

Green Bay Packers OTA Tuesday, May 24, 2016
16 / 18

Green Bay Packers OTA Tuesday, May 24, 2016

image004 Medium
17 / 18
Green Bay Packers Rookies Camp Friday, May 6, 2016
18 / 18

Green Bay Packers Rookies Camp Friday, May 6, 2016

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

The Panthers agreed to terms to hire Ejiro Evero to be defensive coordinator, becoming the first official addition to new head coach Frank Reich's staff.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Ejiro Evero to become defensive coordinator

The former Broncos defensive coordinator interviewed for the Panthers head coaching vacancy this offseason as well.

news

Daniel Jeremiah publishes initial list of Top 50 prospects for 2023 Draft

The four top quarterbacks projected in the 2023 NFL Draft ranked within the top 15, per Jeremiah. He also listed 11 edge rushers among the top 50 prospects.

news

Next Chapter: Will Witherspoon takes football lessons into business ventures

The former Panthers linebacker is involved in various businesses, including a sustainable cattle farm in Missouri.

news

Johnny Hekker, JJ Jansen named to NFLPA Players' All-Pro team

The Panthers' veteran specialists earned second-team recognition from their peers in the NFLPA's first Players' All-Pro team.

news

2023 Mock Draft Report 2.0: A look at C.J. Stroud

Daniel Jeremiah predicted Stroud to the Panthers in his first mock draft of the spring.

news

Panthers positioned to "take a shot" at a quarterback

The evaluation process is only beginning, but general manager Scott Fitterer said the Panthers are in a place where making an aggressive move has to be considered.

news

Frank Reich's wife Linda excited to dive back into Charlotte

Linda and Frank Reich raised their family in Charlotte for over a decade before Frank's coaching career took him across the country, and she's excited to return to their ties.

news

Full Transcript: Frank Reich Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Reich's introductory press conference on Tuesday.

news

Panthers describe "process" that led to Frank Reich

After going through a longer search this time, Reich's ability to connect with staffers and build a coaching staff stood out.

news

Players like what they heard from Frank Reich on first day

A group of seven players, including three team captains, were on hand Tuesday for Reich's introduction to the team.

Advertising