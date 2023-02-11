Five things to know about Josh McCown

3. Panthers connection: McCown spent two seasons with the Panthers from 2008-09 under head coach John Fox.

He served as Jake Delhomme's backup throughout 2008 and played in two games.

McCown was named Delhomme's backup again for the 2009 season, beating out Matt Moore for the spot, and came in for Delhomme in the second half of Carolina's Week 1 game against the Eagles after Delhomme caused five turnovers.

McCown sprained his left knee and left foot on the same play in the fourth quarter of an eventual loss and ended up on injured reserve the next day, ending his season.