One month in: Austin Corbett's ACL recovery journey begins

For one thing, Corbett has to be careful when he's in the driveway, because when a 2-year-old on a bike is heading your way, he doesn't yet know about valgus movement or his father's lack of lateral agility.

"He almost took me out on Day 1," Corbett said with a laugh. "He's helpful at times, as unhelpful as he can be at other times."

But in addition to avoiding kids on wheels, he also had to get ready for a trip, and not the one he was planning. His wife was the maid of honor at her best friend's wedding in Texas in late January (the weekend after he had surgery), and Ford was the ring bearer. So they had to make that trip without him, creating the kind of juggling of schedules and childcare parents face even when they're well.

When Corbett decided where and when to have surgery, he chose to work with California-based surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who has worked on players such as Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant, and thousands of others. His Southern California office is also relatively near Corbett's agent Chase Callahan's REP1 office, which made it convenient. Because if the family can't look after him, somebody has to. Callahan would have offered his guest room, but his in-laws were in town, so there was a hotel reservation to make. And all the planning stuff can distract you from the bigger picture.

So there was the matter of Corbett getting his mind right to get the first major surgery of his five-year NFL career, which followed a healthy run at Nevada. He had some knee issues in high school and laughed off getting a few pins inserted into his thumb after the 2019 season.

"I don't count that one," Corbett joked. "Thumbs don't count."

Because of the attention paid to NFL injury reports during the season, when availability is key, injuries have become somewhat commodified. A high ankle sprain? Oh, that's four to six weeks if it's bad. A broken forearm? Maybe six to eight weeks. ACLs are a nine-month situation, which sounds like an abstract number rather than the 270 days of work it actually takes, especially when you're the one who has to work through each one of them.