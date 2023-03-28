Panthers hoping DJ Chark recovers old form after surgery

Reich said Chark had surgery to correct a foot/ankle problem and that the hope is that he'll be on the field for part of OTAs, which is a more optimistic report than he initially got. They also hope that the recent surgery gets him back to his old form since it's something they clearly value.

"And we're very optimistic that the procedure that he had done is going to end up to be a good story that is going to clean up the issue that he's been fighting for a couple of years and really give him the best chance to stay on the field," Reich said.

Chark was part of an aggressive early run in free agency, which also saw the Panthers retain center Bradley Bozeman, then stack skill-position talent including running back Miles Sanders, veteran wideout Adam Thielen, and tight end Hayden Hurst.

But getting more out of Chark, and adding to his speed-guy resume, is something Reich thinks veteran receivers coach Shawn Jefferson (13 years in the league as a player, 17 as a coach) can unlock some things.

"DJ's your big-play receiver," Reich said. "Also, I talked to DJ about this; we're going to expand his role. We want to develop him into a complete receiver, and widen his route tree. It's not just going to be all the vertical stuff down the field.