Panthers agree to terms with wide receiver DJ Chark

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers still had a need at receiver, even after agreeing to terms with veteran Adam Thielen.

They found some help for him on Friday.

The team agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver DJ Chark, giving them an outside target with size at a time they need one.

The former Jaguars second-rounder posted big numbers in 2019, with 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight scores.

The 26-year-old has been limited by injuries (playing 54 games in the last five seasons), but was productive last year with the Lions, catching 30 passes for 502 yards (16.7 per reception) and three touchdowns in 11 games.