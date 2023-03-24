Panthers agree to terms with wide receiver DJ Chark

Mar 24, 2023 at 12:55 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers still had a need at receiver, even after agreeing to terms with veteran Adam Thielen.

They found some help for him on Friday.

The team agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver DJ Chark, giving them an outside target with size at a time they need one.

The former Jaguars second-rounder posted big numbers in 2019, with 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight scores.

The 26-year-old has been limited by injuries (playing 54 games in the last five seasons), but was productive last year with the Lions, catching 30 passes for 502 yards (16.7 per reception) and three touchdowns in 11 games.

He had four catches for 108 yards for the Lions against the Panthers in December, but that was his second-best game against his new team. In 2019 when he was with the Jaguars, he had eight catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns in their 34-27 loss at Bank of America Stadium.

The 6-foot-4, 198-pound Chark grew up in Alexandria, La., and played at LSU just before new teammate Terrace Marshall Jr. arrived there (though he was there with Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson).

It's a significant addition for a team that sent DJ Moore to Chicago in the deal for the No. 1 overall pick, as they lacked proven receiving targets for the quarterback they're about to draft.

The Panthers have backstopped the future pick with running back Miles Sanders and tight end Hayden Hurst in the first week of free agency, along with backup quarterback Andy Dalton. Coupled with retaining free agent center Bradley Bozeman to keep the offensive line together and an offensive coaching staff with a ton of experience, it's a significant boost for one of the guys they're out on the road getting to know now.

DJ Chark began his career in Jacksonville where he played from 2018-21 before going to Detroit in 2022.

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark celebrates his 22-yard touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark celebrates his 22-yard touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) receives congratulations from quarterback Jared Goff (16) after he makes a reception for a touchdown in the second half against Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) receives congratulations from quarterback Jared Goff (16) after he makes a reception for a touchdown in the second half against Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) catches a 1-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) catches a 1-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Lions' DJ Chark catches a touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Cameron Dantzler Sr. during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Lions' DJ Chark catches a touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Cameron Dantzler Sr. during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) watches after Chark caught a pass for a first down late in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) watches after Chark caught a pass for a first down late in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) runs during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) runs during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) walks off the field after defeating the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) walks off the field after defeating the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) runs a route against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) runs a route against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) walks off the field after defeating the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) walks off the field after defeating the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark celebrates after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark celebrates after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark watches against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason NFL football game in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark watches against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason NFL football game in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions' DJ Chark dives into the end zone for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Lions' DJ Chark dives into the end zone for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) makes a reception for a touchdown in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) makes a reception for a touchdown in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) catches a touchdown pass as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) defends during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) catches a touchdown pass as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) defends during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, left, looks for a way around New Orleans Saints defensive back Kurt Coleman (29) after a reception during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, left, looks for a way around New Orleans Saints defensive back Kurt Coleman (29) after a reception during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, right, runs past Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson (34) after making a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, right, runs past Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson (34) after making a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) runs after catching a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) runs after catching a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, right, runs past Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson (34) after making a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, right, runs past Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson (34) after making a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) runs a pass route during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) runs a pass route during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr., left, catches a pass for a touchdown as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas (20) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr., left, catches a pass for a touchdown as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas (20) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr. reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Jacksonville Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr. reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) makes a catch as he is defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (33) and cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) makes a catch as he is defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (33) and cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Jacksonville Jaguars' D.J. Chark catches a pass with Green Bay Packers' Ka'dar Hollman defending during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Jacksonville Jaguars' D.J. Chark catches a pass with Green Bay Packers' Ka'dar Hollman defending during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) during an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Cincinnati won 33-25. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) during an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Cincinnati won 33-25. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) runs a route against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) runs a route against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, right, catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller for a 35-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, right, catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller for a 35-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) tries to get away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson (20) and defensive back Jordan Lucas (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) tries to get away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson (20) and defensive back Jordan Lucas (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

