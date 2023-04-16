Vonn Bell ready to connect with new teammates 

Bell also said he connected "instantly" with head coach Frank Reich, which added to the list of reasons he wanted to come here.

"Player-to-player. He played 14 years, and he gets it," Bell said. "All he worries about is work and being great, and putting that winning mindset, and that's what I'm about."

Bell has been there in successful moments, and he's risen to the occasion, and that's part of why Fitterer included him in a list of free-agent signings that bolster the Panthers' maturity.

"To get people like Hayden Hurst, Vonn Bell, Miles Sanders, I mean, those are all winning teams, and they can bring something to you," Fitterer said. "It was an opportunity to go get great players. A lot of times, guys become available because they're selfish or they're divas; that's not this group at all.

"And it's very important. Who do we bring into our locker room? What type of character do they have? These are the guys that fit that."

For Bell, locker room culture is paramount, so getting in there and showing younger Panthers the ways of a veteran will be one of the first places he starts.