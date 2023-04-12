Nick Saldiveri hungry to prove he's a prime prospect

Apr 12, 2023 at 04:55 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Nick Saldiveri
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Of all the chatter around a draft prospect's competitive nature, Nick Saldiveri may have one of the more convincing – and unusual – arguments to his credit.

The 6-foot-6 Old Dominion offensive lineman (and product of nearby Parkwood High) generated a peculiar kind of buzz this week when a video showcased him gaining almost 10 pounds after chowing down at an all-you-can-eat meat buffet.

In the clip (part of FOX Sports' "Big Boys Club O-Line Draft Academy"), Saldiveri claimed victory in a friendly contest against four other OL prospects – Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, TCU's Steve Avila, Maryland's Jaelyn Duncan, and Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi. The series follows top offensive line prospects through the pre-draft process and is in its third season this year.

"They knew it was going to be fun; it's a bunch of big dudes trying to have an eating contest," Saldiveri said. "They knew it was fun to mic us up, weigh us in before, and it was a really good production. Like, I wasn't going to go in there and not win. What kind of man would that make me? I had to represent Waxhaw well."

Related Links

Saldiveri estimated he downed 10-20 cuts of various meats (he lost count) at Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian-style steakhouse in Plano. And while he hadn't formally trained for an eating competition before, Saldiveri said he and his college friends at ODU would often partake in all-you-can-eat sushi at Volcano Sushi in Norfolk, Virginia, and "run them dry."

"Everyone after that video was texting me like, 'Volcano prepared you for this,'" he said. "That's the only preparation I've had, nothing crazy. But I'm just a big dude who can eat, pretty much. Ten pounds is crazy, though."

Saldiveri didn't keep any of those quick gains; he said the jump from 317.4 pounds to 326.9 pounds in one sitting was erased by the next day when he weighed in around 313.

"My trainer would be able to tell you how that happened," he said. "I don't know."

Frank Reich, Nick Saldiveri

He filmed the series in Texas while training with offensive line "guru" Duke Manyweather, and returned home to North Carolina on Wednesday to participate in the Panthers' local pro day, a chance for draft prospects from around the Carolinas to work out before coaches, scouts, and executives. He worked extensively with Panthers offensive line coach James Campen during on-field drills at Bank of America Stadium.

Before the video gained traction, Saldiveri had already garnered pre-draft attention. He earned invites to the Reese's Senior Bowl and scouting combine in Indianapolis after claiming second-team All-Sun Belt honors in his final year at ODU.

He impressed at the Senior Bowl, playing at various spots along the interior offensive line, and he went on to stand out at the combine. In Indianapolis, Saldiveri finished among the top 10 offensive linemen in the 20-yard shuttle, broad jump, and the vertical, and he figures to be a mid-round pick in a few weeks.

"It's a lifelong dream, just being able to do any of this stuff," Saldiveri said. "Being able to come out here to Charlotte today to do a local pro day, you've just got to be grateful, to be honest. You can get lost in it for sure; you can get lost in the process, and the days get long, weeks get long. But you've just got to be appreciative because not everybody gets this opportunity. There are so many people from Waxhaw who would want to be in my shoes."

Nick Saldiveri

The meat-eating competition was part of Saldiveri's competitive resume. He'll talk about downing 10 pounds of meat like it was a foot race or a tug-of-war – another win to tally.

"That's just how I operate," Saldiveri said. "I'm just a competitor. … I wasn't going to go in there and lose that competition. If you watch my tape, and you just talk to me, you just talk to anybody that knows me, you're going to know that I'm a competitor. Going there was just another opportunity. Like, that's just another day in the office with being a competitor."

Gobbling up enough meat to put on the weight of a small animal is one way to show it, and Saldiveri made the most of that moment.

Photos from local pro day at Bank of America Stadium

Draft prospects from around the Carolinas came to Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday for a pro day workout before this month's NFL Draft.

230412 Panthers Pro Day-205
1 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230412 Panthers Pro Day-022
2 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-096
3 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-204
4 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230412 Panthers Pro Day-082
5 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-122
6 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-015
7 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-151
8 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-032
9 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-017
10 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-064
11 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-077
12 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-093
13 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-124
14 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-085
15 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-098
16 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-171
17 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230412 Panthers Pro Day-083
18 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-058
19 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-007
20 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-033
21 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-056
22 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-190
23 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230412 Panthers Pro Day-009
24 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-046
25 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-111
26 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-197
27 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230412 Panthers Pro Day-068
28 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-161
29 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230412 Panthers Pro Day-163
30 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230412 Panthers Pro Day-079
31 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-130
32 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-125
33 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-010
34 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-029
35 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-066
36 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-175
37 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230412 Panthers Pro Day-025
38 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-005
39 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-194
40 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230412 Panthers Pro Day-074
41 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-069
42 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-198
43 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230412 Panthers Pro Day-034
44 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-143
45 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-060
46 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-024
47 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-116
48 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-104
49 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-092
50 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-134
51 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-089
52 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-050
53 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-076
54 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-137
55 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-113
56 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-008
57 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-047
58 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-127
59 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-020
60 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-001
61 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-054
62 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-105
63 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-165
64 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230412 Panthers Pro Day-030
65 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-196
66 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230412 Panthers Pro Day-126
67 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-173
68 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230412 Panthers Pro Day-014
69 / 70
230412 Panthers Pro Day-128
70 / 70
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

WR and TE targets at 39, 93, and beyond

Taking a look at some of the Panthers' options in the second and third rounds at positions of need, beginning with the pass-catchers.

news

Panthers legend Greg Olsen nominated for Sports Emmy

The former tight end has enjoyed a rapid rise as a broadcaster since his retirement after 14 record-breaking seasons in the NFL.

news

Adam Thielen's ready to start his next chapter in Carolina

The wide receiver has spent his whole life in Minnesota, including a 10-year stint with the Vikings. But he's ready to open a new door as a veteran presence in the Panthers' offense.

news

Panthers host 2023 Draft Party, presented by Bud Light, at Bank of America Stadium

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday morning, with proceeds benefiting Panthers Charities.

news

2023 Mock Draft Report 6.0: A wrinkle in the QB projections

This week's mock draft roundup included some media outlets projecting the Panthers take Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at No. 1 overall.

news

Panthers add defensive lineman John Penisini

The former Lions nose tackle adds some size to the new-look defensive front, as they transition to a 3-4 defense.

news

Thomas Brown dives into the work behind creating all-new playbook

The Panthers' new offensive coordinator took a lead role in designing this season's playbook, which players will start to get hands on today.

news

Returning home to Carolina the right "fit" for Shy Tuttle

The former New Orleans defensive tackle had to keep his longtime Panthers fandom a secret with the Saints, and now he's grateful to be back in Carolina.

news

Three months in: Austin Corbett's getting back on his feet

The Panthers right guard is taking one step at a time in his recovery from ACL surgery, and he knows that each step he takes contains many small components that have to be right.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Break out the crystal ball

Everybody's got a prediction, three weeks ahead of the draft. And you had plenty of questions about the top pick and a lot of other stuff.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Eric Rowe

The versatile defensive back gives them another veteran presence in the secondary, with experience at safety and nickel in recent years.

Advertising