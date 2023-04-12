Nick Saldiveri hungry to prove he's a prime prospect

He filmed the series in Texas while training with offensive line "guru" Duke Manyweather, and returned home to North Carolina on Wednesday to participate in the Panthers' local pro day, a chance for draft prospects from around the Carolinas to work out before coaches, scouts, and executives. He worked extensively with Panthers offensive line coach James Campen during on-field drills at Bank of America Stadium.

Before the video gained traction, Saldiveri had already garnered pre-draft attention. He earned invites to the Reese's Senior Bowl and scouting combine in Indianapolis after claiming second-team All-Sun Belt honors in his final year at ODU.

He impressed at the Senior Bowl, playing at various spots along the interior offensive line, and he went on to stand out at the combine. In Indianapolis, Saldiveri finished among the top 10 offensive linemen in the 20-yard shuttle, broad jump, and the vertical, and he figures to be a mid-round pick in a few weeks.