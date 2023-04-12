WR and TE targets at 39, 93, and beyond

But all those guys are different enough that it changes the way you think of them. Johnston's a massive target, while Flowers and Addison have shown the ability to operate out of the slot. While Thielen's an accomplished slot receiver, he's not limited to that role. So if they find a target who can work there, that's an intriguing possibility.

Downs draws comparisons to a certain guy who used to play here named Steve Smith Sr. because of his size and toughness. That's always going to interest people, along with the local hook.

Hyatt's a classic burner, who ran a 4.40-second 40 at the combine, which might have actually been slower than people expected based off his game tape.

Possibilities at 93 and beyond: The Panthers went into Day 3 of last year's draft looking for a project with some return ability, and when they didn't find the particular guys they were looking for, they signed veteran return man Andre Roberts. A knee injury kept him from producing to his previous levels, but the need for someone like him remains.

Returns are becoming less and less of a priority each year with rules changes that deemphasize them in the name of player safety, but there are still some intriguing options that include return ability.