Adam Thielen's ready to start his next chapter in Carolina

"I had a conversation with him, but I know Frank sat down with him and our offensive staff, Thomas Brown, and laid out exactly what the vision for him is," Fitterer said. "It wasn't just like a five-minute passing; 'Hey, once you're here, you're catching balls.' It was a well-thought-out meeting that they had. They found like, 'This will work for both of us. This is good common ground. I can be successful here. I can help us win.' And he can help us win."

Reich said he'd hoped to give Thielen a detailed projection of his role in the offense so he could "envision" himself here. He said they dove into formations, shifts, motions, and the route tree. It appeared as if everyone liked what they heard.

"Adam, I mean, a couple years ago, we're talking about this guy as one of the best receivers in the league," Reich said. "I'm just super excited to have him. He has position flex; his age, to me, is not a big deal. As I watch him on tape, he still looks to have that burst and speed. He's so crafty in his route running. He still can run by you. … We'll really move him all over the place."

Thielen's locked in on a three-year deal with the Panthers, and he's excited to move his wife and three young children to the Carolinas. He brought his family to Bank of America Stadium the day he signed his contract, and his kids' energy showed they felt right at home.

The Thielens haven't ventured out of Minnesota before, but they're set on making the most of the next chapter. And he said they'd plan on sticking around here for a while.

"I wanted to be part of a team that was moving (in) the direction of winning a championship, and I could feel that when I walked in this building," Thielen said. "A great defense they had last year, and they're only building on that; the offensive weapons and pieces that they've put together so far and are going to continue to put forward with the draft and maybe some more free-agent signings. I think that was really intriguing to me.