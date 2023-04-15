Damiere Byrd: "Charlotte has always been my home"

"Been a lot of change here, been two different regimes come through since I've been here," Byrd said. "So anything is possible. But being able to be right down the road, and have guys on the team that I knew, and personnel that's been here throughout the building, that helps a lot.

"Me and Shaq have been really good friends; we came in together, so we've been close. He's like my brother. He's known the entire time I was trying to come back, and he knew today I was going to be here today."

But getting here took a bit longer than he might have preferred, though he had a good reason. Free agency's a month old. But Byrd had other plans since he got married three weeks ago, and he and his wife Rebekah just returned from a honeymoon trip to South Africa Tuesday.

So while Fitterer walked past and asked when his flight home was scheduled, Byrd laughed and said: "My car's in the parking lot," ready for that short ride to his new home.

It's not a long ride, about 10 minutes away down a leafy street on a busy day, but it gives Byrd a chance to reflect. The guy who walked in here as a speedy undrafted rookie from South Carolina has changed since the first time he and Thompson walked into this building. Now he's 30, has a different perspective, and spent part of his time during his free agent "visit" talking to some of the draftable rookies who were there meeting with coaches and team officials as well.

"I'm grown now. Completely different," he said. "Eight seasons under my belt, not a rookie trying to figure out his way or find his way. More mature playing the game the way I intended to play when I first got in the league.

"Just been talking to those guys downstairs about their experience, what they've been doing and thinking, and talking to them about the opportunity, and giving them a chance to gain some knowledge before it all kicks off for them.

"Yeah, it was funny, talking to those guys in for visits; I felt way older than what I normally feel. But I mean, really, telling them to enjoy the process. Because you blink, and it's nine years later, and you're trying to find a new team."