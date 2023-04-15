Damiere Byrd: "Charlotte has always been my home"

Apr 15, 2023 at 04:47 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Damiere Byrd
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — New (and yet, older) Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd was reminiscing in the lobby of the team's second-floor offices on Friday, when general manager Scott Fitterer and assistant GM Dan Morgan walked by and began to laugh.

"Did he tell you what he did pre-game to me in Atlanta?" Fitterer said, a note of feigned incredulity in his voice.

Byrd grinned and recalled the conversation with his longtime friend and former (and again, current) teammate Donte Jackson before that game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last October.

"I said D-Jack, go get Scott for me; tell him I'm trying to come back," Byrd said with a laugh.

"And then you burned us," Morgan said as he walked past Byrd with a shake of his head.

Related Links

Damiere Byrd
Todd Kirkland/Getty

That 47-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter was part of a dramatic final sequence that day, which included the Panthers tying the game with a last-gasp touchdown to DJ Moore, then a missed extra point, which led to a Falcons win in overtime. But neither side let that stand in the way of a move this week that made sense for both sides.

You'd call it a homecoming since Byrd spent his first four NFL seasons here, but he actually never went anywhere. He kept his base in Charlotte while he bounced from the Cardinals to the Patriots to the Bears and then the Falcons, and last fall, he and his fiancé were in the process of buying a home here.

So the chance to come back to his old team seemed natural for him.

"I think it was just a thing that everything aligned," Byrd said. "Charlotte has always been my home. We never really left. No matter where we were, we would always come back here in the offseason. It was kind of aligned.

"I spoke it into existence as much as I could. It feels good to be back. I'm happy to be here."

Still, it's very different around here. Only six players remain from the version Byrd left here after the 2018 season — JJ Jansen, Shaq Thompson, Taylor Moton, Jackson, Ian Thomas, and Marquis Haynes Sr.. There's a new owner, a (second) new coach, and a new GM since he left.

Still, it feels like a fit.

The Panthers needed some depth at receiver and special teams help. Byrd was looking for a new employer, if not some stability. So it felt natural, and as he walked through the stadium on his visit, he saw a lot of familiar faces among the support staff, if not in the locker room. Byrd and Thompson were rookies together and became close, so they've talked about the possibility for years.

"Been a lot of change here, been two different regimes come through since I've been here," Byrd said. "So anything is possible. But being able to be right down the road, and have guys on the team that I knew, and personnel that's been here throughout the building, that helps a lot.

"Me and Shaq have been really good friends; we came in together, so we've been close. He's like my brother. He's known the entire time I was trying to come back, and he knew today I was going to be here today."

But getting here took a bit longer than he might have preferred, though he had a good reason. Free agency's a month old. But Byrd had other plans since he got married three weeks ago, and he and his wife Rebekah just returned from a honeymoon trip to South Africa Tuesday.

So while Fitterer walked past and asked when his flight home was scheduled, Byrd laughed and said: "My car's in the parking lot," ready for that short ride to his new home.

It's not a long ride, about 10 minutes away down a leafy street on a busy day, but it gives Byrd a chance to reflect. The guy who walked in here as a speedy undrafted rookie from South Carolina has changed since the first time he and Thompson walked into this building. Now he's 30, has a different perspective, and spent part of his time during his free agent "visit" talking to some of the draftable rookies who were there meeting with coaches and team officials as well.

"I'm grown now. Completely different," he said. "Eight seasons under my belt, not a rookie trying to figure out his way or find his way. More mature playing the game the way I intended to play when I first got in the league.

"Just been talking to those guys downstairs about their experience, what they've been doing and thinking, and talking to them about the opportunity, and giving them a chance to gain some knowledge before it all kicks off for them.

"Yeah, it was funny, talking to those guys in for visits; I felt way older than what I normally feel. But I mean, really, telling them to enjoy the process. Because you blink, and it's nine years later, and you're trying to find a new team."

It helps when it's an old one, and you already know your way home.

Best of Damiere Byrd as a Panther

Damiere Byrd re-signed with Carolina in April of 2023. He played for the Panthers previously from 2016-18.

Damiere Byrd during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017.
1 / 16

Damiere Byrd during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Damiere Byrd catches a pass for a touchdown during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 16, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 16

Damiere Byrd catches a pass for a touchdown during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 16, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Damiere Byrd makes a reception against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 16

Damiere Byrd makes a reception against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Damiere Byrd during the National Anthem prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
4 / 16

Damiere Byrd during the National Anthem prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Damiere Byrd breaks a tackle during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017.
5 / 16

Damiere Byrd breaks a tackle during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_11_25 CARatSEA warmups 1420
6 / 16
Damiere Byrd catches a pass for a touchdown during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 16, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 16

Damiere Byrd catches a pass for a touchdown during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 16, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
8 / 16

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 1250
9 / 16
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Damiere Byrd Carolina Panthers against Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 9, 2018.
10 / 16

Damiere Byrd Carolina Panthers against Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

Andrew Dye
Damiere Byrd during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017.
11 / 16

Damiere Byrd during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cam Newton and Damiere Byrd during pregame against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017.
12 / 16

Cam Newton and Damiere Byrd during pregame against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Damiere Byrd carries the football during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
13 / 16

Damiere Byrd carries the football during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_09_9 CARvsDAL 1212
14 / 16
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Damiere Byrd celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 16, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 16

Damiere Byrd celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 16, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Damiere Byrd breaks a tackle during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 16, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 16

Damiere Byrd breaks a tackle during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 16, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: Visitors welcome

The Panthers are bringing in a load of guys this week and next, as they make their final preparations for the draft. More on that, and other topics, here:

news

Panthers sign wide receiver Damiere Byrd

The former Panthers wideout is back, giving them some depth at the position and some needed help on special teams.

news

The 1995 draft: A coin flip, a missing jersey, and a stealth golf cart

The Panthers were locked in on quarterback Kerry Collins in their inaugural year, but they took a winding path before dealing the No. 1 pick, and taking him after the trade down.

news

Nick Saldiveri hungry to prove he's a prime prospect

The local offensive line prospect turned heads when he gained nearly 10 pounds in a meat-eating competition against fellow NFL draft hopefuls.

news

WR and TE targets at 39, 93, and beyond

Taking a look at some of the Panthers' options in the second and third rounds at positions of need, beginning with the pass-catchers.

news

Panthers legend Greg Olsen nominated for Sports Emmy

The former tight end has enjoyed a rapid rise as a broadcaster since his retirement after 14 record-breaking seasons in the NFL.

news

Adam Thielen's ready to start his next chapter in Carolina

The wide receiver has spent his whole life in Minnesota, including a 10-year stint with the Vikings. But he's ready to open a new door as a veteran presence in the Panthers' offense.

news

Panthers host 2023 Draft Party, presented by Bud Light, at Bank of America Stadium

Tickets are now on sale, with proceeds benefiting Panthers Charities.

news

2023 Mock Draft Report 6.0: A wrinkle in the QB projections

This week's mock draft roundup included some media outlets projecting the Panthers take Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at No. 1 overall.

news

Panthers add defensive lineman John Penisini

The former Lions nose tackle adds some size to the new-look defensive front, as they transition to a 3-4 defense.

news

Thomas Brown dives into the work behind creating all-new playbook

The Panthers' new offensive coordinator took a lead role in designing this season's playbook, which players will start to get hands on today.

Advertising