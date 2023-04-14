Ask The Old Guy: Visitors welcome

------------------------------------------------------

The current regime makes me feel like the winning ways could soon return. Nobody knows for sure who the QB will be, but the rest of the holes are being deftly filled by our GM, He actually has a hand in it this year and looks like he has it down. My question is are we really ready for a playoff run this year? The division could be had, but there are some really good teams, I believe, in the NFC this year. It would be nice to be back this quickly, but I do not want to over-project and be disappointed. But it sure feels good where we are at and where it looks like we are going. — Stephen, Columbia, SC

Hope is an addictive drug. And it's probably also wise not to get high on your own supply.

It's fair to think the Panthers have the possibility of being significantly better on offense, if the rookie quarterback comes in and performs the way you hope he will.

But it's probably also wise to temper expectations by remembering that no matter how good he becomes, he will remain a rookie quarterback in the NFL.

The Panthers have taken specific and tangible moves to insulate him this year. Having veteran pass-catchers like Adam Thielen and Hayden Hurst and Miles Sanders helps, and having the sheer volume of offensive coaching expertise also does. (I feel compelled to remind people at regular intervals that Jim Caldwell, Peyton Manning's old position coach, is just walking the halls in a less-than-specific role. Jim Caldwell is not a good coach. He is a great coach).

The NFC South is always a little bit of a grease fire, even when it's good. This division is always close, whether it's three teams winning 11 or 12, or three teams winning seven or eight. And the Saints attained a measure of competence by signing the utterly adult quarterback Derek Carr, so I guess you make them the favorites for now. But the Panthers are approaching stability, and in this division, that gives you a chance. They ought to be better. We'll see what that means in terms of wins and losses.

------------------------------------------------------

Hi Darin, hope you've stayed kicking. Do you have any stories from your half-a-century of experience of prospect visits gone wrong (without naming names, of course)? — Carter, Charlotte

I'm not that old, Carter. Words hurt.

But yes, I've heard some doozies.

Perhaps my favorite was from a defensive player who ended up going to multiple Pro Bowls with multiple teams but, shall we say, needed some time to learn the requisite professionalism required for a long career in the NFL.

When this player went on a pre-draft visit to a team, the position coach picked him up at the airport and took him out to dinner. At one point, upon arrival at the restaurant, the coach steps away to take a call. When he returned, the player had ordered a pitcher of beer. For himself. And did not offer to share. When the coach saw him at the team facility the following day, the player was taking a nap on a couch in the players' lounge. This wasn't necessarily connected to the pitcher of beer, but it was a curious way to make a first impression at a job interview.

Again, the player turned out to be pretty good. I would not recommend his style to everyone, however.

------------------------------------------------------

I'm totally bummed because I'll be working late on Days 1 and 2 of the draft. I may have to sneak a few peeks at my phone, though, because the anticipation will just be too much to bear, especially on the 27th. That all said and all small violins playing, is it too much for me to expect to be able to tune in to Kristen and some of our current/former players for the pre-draft show? Will you make an appearance this year? Possibly in shorts? — John, Matthews, NC

I'm sorry to say there's not a live show this year, primarily because we're having a big honking party at Bank of America Stadium instead. (The live shows were kind of an outgrowth of not being able to gather during COVID).

So it stinks that you can't join us here (and if you've ever partied with John, you know we're all poorer for the experience), but we will have lots of stuff for you to enjoy on the Panthers app and Panthers.com. You should absolutely keep checking it out instead of working.