The 1995 draft: A coin flip, a missing jersey, and a stealth golf cart

The pick itself didn't necessarily work out, but in theory, Capers' logic held. The 36th overall pick they'd eventually get out of the Bengals became defensive tackle Shawn King, a talented player who was suspended multiple times for violating the league's substance abuse policy. The process was sound.

(Capers also laughed when he considered the relatively inexpensive cost for the Bengals to move the No. 1. The Panthers just gave up two firsts, two seconds, and wide receiver DJ Moore to move from No. 9 to the top of the draft. The Panthers only got a fraction of that to move down to No. 5. "It's like the economy, OK?" Capers said. "You know, the cost of doing business now is a lot more expensive than what it was back then. Things have changed an awful lot.")

But regardless of the price tag, the big purchase was the quarterback, the one who would eventually replace veteran quarterback Frank Reich and lead the expansion team into the next generation (it took all of three games).

They were so convinced of Collins' ability that if the Bengals or another team hadn't come up with the right offer, they were prepared to stand pat.

"It ended up, Kerry was sitting there with a fifth pick, but it was a good chance we would have taken Kerry first," Capers said. "I think obviously if we weren't able to make the trade, that probably would have happened. It was close. You know, we thought they were both talented. But, you know, the final choice was Kerry. Of course, that kind of got answered for us, too. But, I mean, Kerry was kind of our guy all along."

That didn't keep people from misinterpreting what was going on.