What it's like to be the first pick in the NFL Draft: The player's perspective

Being picked to be the face of a new franchise, the first part was all flashbulbs and good times for Carr – getting random phone calls from his heroes and realizing he was now part of a select club of quarterbacks taken first overall in the NFL Draft. The reality of the football was more difficult, as Carr took a terrible beating behind an expansion-level offensive line.

The 76 sacks he endured as a rookie remain the most any quarterback has taken in a single season, leaving him battered, bruised, and perhaps a little shellshocked. He played some decent football for the Texans, but the 249 sacks in 76 games over five years defined the experience.

He can laugh now, shaking his head about parts of the it. But as he looks back now in his role as an analyst, he knows there are things he and the Texans could have done differently.

There were a lot of raw feelings in football-mad Texas when owner Bud Adams moved the Oilers to Tennessee after the 1996 season. But when McNair secured an expansion franchise, to bring a team back to a brand new stadium next door to the Astrodome in 2002, the shine was back. And every new franchise needs a face, so the Fresno State quarterback was going to be theirs. (The Panthers, picking second that year, were fine with that since it meant Julius Peppers was available to them.) There's always attention for a top pick, but being the top pick of a new team just multiplied that.

"I mean, there's going to be a lot coming at you when you're the first pick, there's going to be a lot of media requests, there's going to be a lot of opportunities for you off the field," Carr said. "But I think the biggest thing is you got to make sure that your play on the field matches up. And so for us, I think that it just as an organization as a whole, I think that the Texans, we kind of got caught up in, let's just milk this thing. Let's take the pictures and do the media requests, and we focused on the wrong things.

"So I think that's probably my biggest piece of advice is get all that out of the way as soon as you can and then get ready to play some football."

Carr admits now he wasn't ready then, and it showed.

"I kind of got thrust into the starting position, but I don't think from a preparation standpoint that I was quite ready," he said. "So I think that is what the coaching staff's going to have to really guard against is making sure that whoever the pick is, he's able to protect himself on the field, because there are so many different looks you're going to get, especially as a young quarterback.