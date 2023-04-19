Miles Sanders knows what it takes to build a championship team

The receptions dwindled throughout Sanders' last three years with the Eagles (he caught 20 passes for just 78 yards last year), but he hopes to add that weapon back to his arsenal in Carolina.

"I definitely can get better," Sanders said. "I know it's been about three years since I actually had a year like that, and my workload in the receiving end – haven't had as many attempts either. So I'm looking forward to getting back into that three-down-type back, just flow and see what happens."

Sanders' improvement could help the Panthers build a championship-caliber team – one similar to what he has been part of recently, and one he hopes to play a role in creating.