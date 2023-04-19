Miles Sanders knows what it takes to build a championship team

Apr 19, 2023 at 04:13 PM
Augusta Stone
CHARLOTTE – Miles Sanders played a role on a team that made it to the Super Bowl last season, so he knows a thing or two about what it takes to get there.

Sanders saw collaboration from everyone in the building when the Eagles marched along to Super Bowl LVII, reflecting on how everything seemed to click at every level. Simply put, he said he knows how the vibe feels.

The fifth-year running back is at Carolina now, and in his first press conference Wednesday since signing with the Panthers, Sanders made it clear how much he wants to get back to the championship with his new team.

"It's addicting; you get there once, and you want to go there every year," Sanders said. "I know what it takes. And the stuff we did last year, everything worked on all type (of) levels. … I know how a Super Bowl team feels at this point, just chemistry, working together, and literally invested into every single day. Taking no days off, and it's addicting. It's an addicting feeling.

"And hopefully, we can get to that point and create a championship team over here."

Spencer Brown, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers

Sanders is slotting in as the veteran rusher, joining a room with Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, and Spencer Brown. He put up 3,708 yards on 739 attempts through his first four years, all in Philadelphia, after he was taken with a second-round pick in 2019, earning his first Pro Bowl nod last season – a career-best in attempts (259), rushing yards (1,269), and rushing touchdowns (11).

It's new for the 25-year-old to feel like the "old guy in the room" at Carolina, but he's thrilled to be back with Duce Staley, the Panthers' new assistant head coach/running backs coach, who Sanders spent the first two seasons of his career playing for.

"He's probably the main reason why I came over here," Sanders said of Staley. "To reconnect with somebody that understood me and had faith in me from the jump, who drafted me and knows what I can really do, what I could bring to the table."

Staley coached Sanders through his strong rookie campaign. In 2019, he set three Eagles franchise records for rookies, putting up the most rushing yards (818), scrimmage yards (1,327), and all-purpose yards (1,641) for a first-year player in Philadelphia.

Sanders' ability as a pass-catcher helped in tallying much of that production, and he put up a career-high 509 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 50 catches in his first year, averaging 10.2 yards per reception.

The receptions dwindled throughout Sanders' last three years with the Eagles (he caught 20 passes for just 78 yards last year), but he hopes to add that weapon back to his arsenal in Carolina.

"I definitely can get better," Sanders said. "I know it's been about three years since I actually had a year like that, and my workload in the receiving end – haven't had as many attempts either. So I'm looking forward to getting back into that three-down-type back, just flow and see what happens."

Sanders' improvement could help the Panthers build a championship-caliber team – one similar to what he has been part of recently, and one he hopes to play a role in creating.

"I just like how the team embraced me, wanted me, and knows what I can do," Sanders said. "At the end of the day, they know I'm a three-down back, and hopefully, I can do whatever I can to show that and help this team get as (many) wins as possible."

