LB and CB targets at 39, 93, and beyond

Possibilities at 39: This is one of the positions where the depth of this draft may match up well with the Panthers' needs.

There's a clump of talented linebackers, who could fall to the end of the first or early second round, and enough of them to make it worth considering moving back and getting some more stuff if they want to address it early.

For a point of reference, Eric Edholm's list of Top 100 prospects on NFL.com has Arkansas' Drew Sanders at No. 35, Iowa's Jack Campbell at No. 53, Clemson's Trenton Simpson at No. 62, and Washington State's Daiyan Henley at No. 65.

(It's worth noting that the team draft boards can vary widely, and linebackers are kind of an eye-of-the-beholder position anyway. Last year, the Broncos and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero watched former undrafted and CFL refugee Alex Singleton have a career year with 163 tackles.)

You can get productive players at the position in all kinds of ways, but if you want high-end talent, investing early is the answer.

Any of the four aforementioned linebackers could be an immediate difference-maker on defense, as could a number of prospects. But they have to balance whether the depth at the position points them elsewhere. But make no mistake, a bigger body such as Campbell or Simpson would be a welcome addition.

Possibilities at 93 and beyond: Again, because teams value this position in their own unique ways, the market can get depressed here. And if they move back for added assets, it could become a target position.