Tales from the green room: Players remember the waiting

When the Panthers were on the clock, Ekwonu said he waited by his phone for what "felt like forever." And with five minutes left, he got the call.

"I kind of knew in my heart they were going to get me," he said.

Ekwonu mentally prepared for a long walk through a tunnel from the green room to the stage. He took in the Las Vegas theme of it all, with playing cards lining the walls. He knew he'd be on camera for the duration of his stroll, and the feeling was "hard to put into words."

At the end of the journey, Ekwonu grabbed his official Carolina hat, which he placed on the top of his head while gazing into a mirror. He said a camera in the mirror recorded his "last look" before heading on stage to shake Roger Goodell's hand.

"I just remember putting the hat on and just being like, 'Wow. Dang. I got drafted. It's crazy; I'm about to be coming home,'" Ekwonu said. "You do that, look in the mirror, make sure you're looking good. Then you walk on stage. It was cool to see the Panther fan section over there. …

"I found the Panthers' section first. They were cheering, of course. It was nice. I shook the commissioner's hand. He's like, 'Congratulations.' That was something that was cool. Like you see it on TV all the time. But you're just thinking, like, 'Dang, you're really on TV right now.'"

After snapping photos with fans, more media obligations followed. Between the interviews, Ekwonu said he had the chance to play a video game with himself as the Panthers' starting tackle, and he joked about how he kept running outside zone to his side over and over.

Two hours after the moment he was drafted, Ekwonu returned to his hotel room to get ready for his draft party. He said that even though time had passed since the selection, reality didn't sink in until he had a still moment at the hotel.

And that feeling led to the advice he'd give anyone drafted tonight, including the No. 1 pick to Carolina.