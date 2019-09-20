Corralling Kyler: Panthers defense up for challenge against dynamic No. 1 draft pick

So, if the Panthers want to shut Murray down and keep their secondary fresh, linebacker Luke Kuechly said the defense has to keep the quarterback contained.

"You've got a guy covered for a majority of the time, you've got a great pass rush, and he's a guy that can scramble and run around and create options for his receivers as the play progresses," Kuechly said. "Those guys are good in the pocket, but they're more dangerous when they have the ability to get outside the pocket."

Murray's legs may be his most exciting, and mysterious, weapon to this point, but his arm is clearly dangerous, too. The stats can tell you, but so will Bradberry.

"He has a strong arm, he can throw a pretty good deep ball," Bradberry said. "He's talented, for sure. He's going to get it to his receivers down the field."

Boston said another key for the defense is limiting the big plays – something the Panthers have done well so far this season. Through two games, the Panthers have only given up one pass longer than 30 yards, tied for fewest in the league. Meanwhile, Arizona's offense is fourth in the league in pass plays greater than 30 yards with six.

"I think we've just got to do a good job of staying deep and making sure they have to dink and dunk us all the way down the field," Boston said. "They're a college team offense. They're going to want to get up the field, a few shots during the drive. That's just what we've got to do. We've got to play honest and do our assignments."

And in the end, make Murray look like a rookie.