D'Onta Foreman nominated for NFL's weekly rushing award

Dec 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM
foreman-week-16
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman is one of three nominees for the weekly FedEx Ground Player of the Week, given to the top rusher in the NFL each week.

Foreman had a career-best 165 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown in the win over the Lions. Foreman's efforts came as part of a franchise-record 320 rushing yard performance.

He and Chuba Hubbard each had over 100 rushing yards in the first half, the first running duo to each tally 100 rushing yards in the first half since Jacksonville's Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew did it in 2006.

Since Week 7, Foreman has five 100-yard rushing games, trailing only Tennessee's Derrick Henry (6) in that span.

Fans can vote for Foreman by clicking here.

Postgame photos from Carolina's win over Detroit in Week 16

View photos from the field, tunnel and locker room as the Panthers celebrated a record-setting win over the Lions.

