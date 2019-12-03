David Tepper on coaching change: "I just thought it was time"

"When I came here two years ago, I wanted to show patience on the football side and see how it was going. On the business side, we made vast and sweeping changes. I didn't want to make those vast and sweeping changes on the football side," Tepper explained.

"I just thought it was time given the way things have gone the last two seasons to put my stamp on this organization on the football side."

The Rivera era is over. Now the Panthers forge ahead with a clearly stated goal to achieve long-term, sustainable success.

"This is the first step in a process," Tepper said. "This is going to be a process. I have to remind people."

Secondary coach Perry Fewell now steps in as interim head coach. It's his opportunity to audition for the role.

But Tepper made this move in-season to immediately begin a wide search for the best candidate.

"There are competitive reasons why I wanted to make sure we were out there looking for all personnel possible for the future," Tepper said. "I didn't want to have any inquiries where Ron didn't know what I was doing. I don't want to be doing things not upfront. It's just not who I am. I'd rather be straight up and honest, and if I'm going to make a change, I'm going to make a change. If I need to talk to people, I need to do it in a straightforward, honest way."

The key question going forward – what does Tepper ultimately want in the next head coach of the Panthers?

"What I want for the organization in general is a mesh of old and new," Tepper said. "Old football discipline, modern processes, modern analytics. But I respect old school discipline, too.