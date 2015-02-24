Davis awarded key to the City of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – In a private meet-and-greet session with Charlotte City Council members Monday evening, linebacker Thomas Davis introduced his Youth Leadership Academy to those gathered for the special occasion.

It was a big night for Davis, who received the key to the city moments later. But the event also served as the weekly meeting for the children of the Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation and as another chance to positively impact their lives.

"I'm excited to have these kids here," Davis told council members. "They sit in a classroom setting and hear me and our board members talk all the time about the importance of being a leader and of doing things the right way.

"Well, tonight is a true representation of what can happen if you do things the right way, of what can happen if you put in work and put in the extra that's called for and the extra that's not even called for."

Again Monday, as was the case three weeks ago when Davis won the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, all eyes were on him. But more importantly to Davis, he could still see his challenging childhood in the eyes of the students his foundation assists.

"He's not looking for awards," head coach Ron Rivera said. "To understand it, all you have to do is understand where he's from. Once you know that, you know these are things he truly wants to do. It's impressive."