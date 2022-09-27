Daviyon Nixon signed to the active roster

CHARLOTTE — Daviyon Nixon is back.

The 2021 fifth-round pick, who was elevated from the practice squad Sunday and played against the Saints, has been signed back to the 53-man roster.

Nixon was waived from the 53-man roster at initial cuts since he was caught in a deep defensive line room, and placed on the practice squad. He might have stayed there a bit longer, but a rules change may have necessitated signing him now.

For the last two years, as a COVID-19 measure, teams were able to protect four practice squad players per week to keep teams from poaching their developmental players. This year, that's unavailable, meaning another team would have been able to sign him if he stayed on the practice squad.