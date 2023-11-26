Defense looking for turnovers, to help turn a tough situation

"It's what we have to do, you know?" safety Xavier Woods said. "We understand we can't just keep letting them punt the ball and get in a field-position game. We've got to take field position by taking the turnovers.

"It goes between getting a rush on the quarterback and also coverage. So if we can pressure the quarterback, we get sack-fumbles, maybe we get tipped balls or interceptions on overthrows and stuff like that. We understand that we don't have to be perfect. But at times, you've got to play better and turn the ball over, and offer more possessions."

"We're trying to be perfect every game, that's the goal," linebacker Frankie Luvu added. "It ain't no pressure at all. Us as a defense, we hold ourselves to the standard, just doing our job, giving our offense a chance, control what we can control.

"Those turnovers, they come in bunches. Obviously, we do need to get the ball out, we need to get turnovers, but when this opportunity shows, we just got to capitalize on them, and it's not like we're going in the game not wanting to get the ball out. That's on my mind every time we step on the field."

So is trying to find a way to explain the impossible situation they've found themselves in, at 1-10 with six games left in the season.

"I mean, it's a team effort, you know what I mean?" Burns said. "When a certain part of the team's lacking, you gotta pick up that slack.