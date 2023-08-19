Defense not panicking about early drives allowed

There were some common issues, ones that are a bit predictable when they're playing without starting outside linebackers ﻿Brian Burns﻿ and ﻿Justin Houston﻿, along with defensive tackle ﻿Derrick Brown﻿.

The Giants were running bootlegs with Daniel Jones, trying to use play-action and quick passes to keep the Panthers off balance, and Friday night, it worked.

"I just thought they executed on a very high level in that first drive," Panthers head coach Frank Reich said. "I mean, it was good, good play calling, good execution. You know, I thought Jones looked sharp. I thought they kept us on our heels a little bit. So that was a good first drive by them."

After that, things settled a bit, with the Panthers forcing the Giants' backups (led by quarterback Tyrod Taylor) into a three-and-out. But in such a short look, it wasn't enough to create significant concern for them.

"That wasn't us," linebacker ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿ said. "They went down and drove on us. Lack of communication. That's really it from that one. We showed who we were the second drive and how we could be dominant."

Thompson said they were "just flat," and that's something they're going to have to fix in a hurry since they open the season with division games against the Falcons and Saints.

"Really, just start faster. Have more urgency," cornerback ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿ said. "Especially knowing we open up with two division opponents, so we're definitely going to get back and watch the film. I'm sure that's going to be a point of emphasis, to start fast.

"The last two games have been long drives. You never want that feeling as a starter, especially when you're not playing that many snaps. That's what I take from it."

While offensive game plans are often described as "vanilla" in the preseason, Horn said they only ran about two different plays when they were out there for two drives. And considering the absence of three impact players, he's not overly worried.

"I think we're in a good spot," Horn said. "I think we've got some room to grow before we're at our best. But I think we're in a pretty good spot. We're starting to put things together.