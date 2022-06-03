Derrick Brown looking for a bigger impact

Becoming more than all right is the ultimate goal. The Panthers are going to have to adjust the way they play defense this offseason (after losing edge rusher Haason Reddick in free agency), so getting more out of Brown and the addition of interior-rushing defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis will be key to taking up some of the slack.

That means becoming the kind of force he was at Auburn, and the kind of player the Panthers invested a top-10 pick in. They also hope the addition of veteran line coach Paul Pasqualoni will help Brown become a more detailed player, which will also help.

"Derrick has just been awesome, he's just been like a sponge," Pasqualoni said. "Listens to every little thing you say. Goes out and tries to do just what you're asking him to do."

And since there's a little bit less of him now, the Panthers are hoping to get more on the field. He had two sacks as a rookie and three last year, but even at Auburn, Brown was the kind of player who could collapse pockets without getting sacks himself. If he can do that this year, with Ioannidis on one side and Burns on the other, that would help the defense as a whole.

"It's about taking the next step," Brown said of his goals for the year. "Just kind of getting back to some of the things I did in college.

"Just never being tired and hustling everywhere, get to where I can be to make an impact, and just keep doing those things."