Derrick Brown named to the 2024 Pro Bowl at defensive tackle

Jan 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Kassidy Hill Headshot New
Kassidy Hill
ProBowl_Alternates_16x9 (1)

CHARLOTTE— Derrick Brown has been named to the Pro Bowl and will head to the games in Orlando, Fla., in February, the league announced on Friday.

Brown was originally voted in as the NFC's first alternate at defensive tackle. The three originally named were Aaron Donald (Rams), Dexter Lawrence (Giants), and Javon Hargrave (49ers). Brown will be replacing Donald, who is unable to participate due to injury.

A former first-round pick, Brown is coming off of a legendary season. He blew past the NFL's single-season tackle record for a defensive lineman, finishing with 103 total. He broke the previous record of 98 tackles set by Christian Wilkins in 2022. In the process, he multiplied the previous franchise record of 67, set by Mike Rucker in 2002 which he tied last year.

"Coming into the season, I just wanted to break the record here," Brown said, before joking, "(Going to) try to set it to where I can't even get it again."

The Pro Bowl rosters, including starters and alternates, were announced on Jan. 3. At that time, being named an alternate, Brown said of the selection: "I wanted to make the team. I think that's obvious. I played hard. No discredit to nobody else. But, it sucks. I'm appreciative of the recognition, for sure."

Now he'll get a chance to prove he belongs amongst the elite.

"He's had a heck of a year," defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said of Brown's performance. "He's been so disruptive. I don't think it's arguably—I think he's been the best run defender in the NFL this year. He's done a heck of a job rushing the quarterback, and creating pressures, the interception, the batted balls. There's been so much production. The leadership. He's been instrumental in everything that we've done."

Derrick Brown
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

The Panthers had three other players named as alternates. Brian Burns was a second alternate at outside linebacker, and punter Johnny Hekkerand long snapper JJ Jansen were named third alternates at their positions.

Alternates can be invited to the Pro Bowl Games if players ahead of them drop out because of injury or Super Bowl participation. The event will be held in Orlando the first week of February, starting Thursday, February 1, and lasting through Sunday, February 4. 

Thursday will feature a skills showdown with the players in attendance. Sunday is the Pro Bowl Games championship, featuring an elevated skills challenge and a flag football game.

Related Content

news

Health and continuity will be keys for offensive line in 2024

When injuries descended upon the guard position last season, it made it hard for an entire offense to find its footing. And with time and healing, there's a solid group in place for the next coach.
news

Panthers complete interview with Ben Johnson

The team completed another virtual interview this week, meeting with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Friday.
news

Ask The Old Guy: The waiting game

With the season (mercifully) in the rear view mirror, and coaching and GM searches ongoing, there are more hypothetical questions that none of us can know the answers to than concrete answers at the moment
news

Panthers initiative with high school girls flag football kicks off in Wake County

The Panthers initiative to bring high school girls flag football across North Carolina gets a huge boost, as Wake County's inaugural season kicks off
news

Panthers designated to play regular season game in Germany

The Panthers will head to Munich next season, extending what was already a growing relationship with fans there. 
news

Bryce Young's offseason starts now, with both questions and levity 

Bryce Young's rookie season lends to a lot of offseason work for the passer. He starts his work with questions still remaining, but a needed levity.
news

Panthers legends Julius Peppers, Armanti Edwards named to College Football Hall of Fame

The former UNC defensive end and Appalachian State quarterback were recognized for their incredible careers with the Tar Heels and Mountaineers. 
news

Panthers general manager search update

Check here for the candidates and latest developments for the Panthers in their search for a new general manager.
news

State of the Union: Where do the Panthers go from here?

As players and coaches packed up after the season, they talked about the lessons learned this season, and how to move forward.
news

Panthers extend three, sign 11 practice squaders to future deals

They re-signed free agents-to-be Stephen Sullivan, LaBryan Ray, and Nick Thurman, and brought back running back return man Tarik Cohen.
news

Notebook: Bryce Young doesn't think there were too many "voices"

While some teammates thought the rookie quarterback was overwhelmed by input, he disagreed. Plus more from Brian Burns and Hayden Hurst on cleanout day.
Advertising