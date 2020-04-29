Derrick Brown bringing lessons from Auburn position coach to NFL

"I think that's something that's missing in today's society. When you walk into a dining hall and you see Derrick Brown with just a bunch of walk-ons — not star players, these guys are just walk-ons — and they're having a great time, they're loving him," Garner said. "He didn't just hang out with the good players, but he hung out with the walk-ons, the scout-teamers, the student-managers, the student-trainers, the interns that worked in recruiting. He just has the ability to just affect others in a positive way."

Part of that is the message Garner preaches inside the D-Line room day after day: Be a pro long before you become a pro.

"What I mean by that is, I want them to carry themselves like a pro and know what's expected of them as a pro," Garner said. "So when they become a pro, it won't be foreign to them and they'll have the ability to have some sustaining power."

That message resonated, as Brown cited it verbatim as one of the two most important lessons from Garner he'll bring to the league.