Joe Brady, Shaq Thompson welcome Derrick Brown's versatility and athleticism

With Brown checking in at the NFL Combine at 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds, Brady said the defensive lineman's combination of size, speed, and versatility make him a key defensive asset.

"He can penetrate with such a quick first step that he can disrupt the game both in the run and the pass on any given play," Brady said. "He has such a quick first step, and he's so physical that you have to account for him because of the tackles for loss, sacks — he's been productive his whole career."

Brown's defensive line coach at Auburn, Rodney Garner, noted teams would tell him all the time about how they tried to keep Brown from wrecking their game plans.

"When the game was over with, you heard over and over again people talk about, 'We had to know where Derrick was,' 'We schemed around Derrick,'" Garner said. "He made it very difficult to run inside, and then when he was able to turn and run and go make plays out on the perimeter, too, it just added more stress for the offenses to account for."

Garner said Brown's athleticism and high football IQ were two reasons why Auburn could line him up anywhere. Garner compared Brown to seven-time Pro Bowler Richard Seymour, who Garner coached at Georgia from 1998-2000.