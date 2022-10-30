DJ Moore's jaw-dropping play became an object lesson

For players, it was a wild swing of emotions, one that could have ended the kind of stunning comeback they needed (they played from their front foot last week in a surprising rout of the Buccaneers).

"To be honest, I wasn't even worried about the penalty," running back D'Onta Foreman, who had 118 yards and three touchdowns. "I was more like, 'we're about to win this game.' But things happen. And I still believe in those guys. There's no finger-pointing, no hard feelings. Just the way the game go.

"I'm sure a lot of people didn't feel like we were about to throw the ball 62 yards and get a touchdown. So it's just the way things go. I love these guys, and the way we fight and continue to battle. Nobody gave up, nobody quit, and that's all you can ask for in a game like this."

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. was there in the moment, but before the missed extra point, it didn't occur to them the penalty would be a game-changer.

"He let his excitement get over," Shenault said. "We talked about it on the sideline. You live and learn. You never know.