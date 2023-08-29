Wide receiver acquired in trade with Chiefs

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Vikings out of Iowa, he has also spent time with the Bears in 2022.

In 16 career games with the Vikings and Bears, he has six catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns (21.8 per reception).

The Panthers have some short-term injury issues at receiver (with DJ Chark Jr.﻿, Terrace Marshall Jr.﻿, and Laviska Shenault Jr. missing the preseason finale) and were looking for some help in the return game as well.

The Panthers have Arizona's 2025 seventh-rounder as a result of last year's trade that sent wide receiver Chosen Anderson to the Cardinals.