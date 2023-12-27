Donte Jackson named team's Ed Block Courage Award winner

"Definitely the durability," Jackson said of the advantages of the extra weight. "I just wanted to prove so much, but I just couldn't really couldn't get it rolling. I started getting injuries. But once I looked back, what really hurt me, it wasn't nothing to do with my style of play. It wasn't to do with my technique; it was all just to do with health.

"So I looked at all the things that I could that could help me stay healthy. Most of it was just putting on more muscle, changing the way I eat, lifting more, sleeping more, you know, running more stuff like that, just to make sure that I'm able to withstand a full season. It was just wanting to get back in the lab and start thinking outside the box and start changing some stuff up here and there."

Jackson's in his sixth season, and he said the goal was to play six more. So if that meant changing his diet and workout plan and adding things like beet juice and a lot more protein to his diet, so be it, even if it's something he never considered before.

"Not beet juice, not cherry juice, not none of that stuff," he laughed when asked about the nutritional changes. "After doing a lot more research, now I'm drinking collagen and stuff. You ask questions, and learn a lot more because you know, you can never know too much about the body. It's been the biggest component, and it came with 10 extra pounds of muscle, so I'm not mad about that.