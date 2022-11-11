Donte Jackson out for the year with torn Achilles

CHARLOTTE — Thursday night's win over the Falcons came with a cost, as the Panthers lost a starter for the rest of the season.

An MRI Friday confirmed that cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will be out for the year.

The 27-year-old Jackson, a team captain the last two seasons, went down late in Thursday's win over Atlanta. He limped off the field and was in a boot in the locker room after the game.

He had started all 10 games this year and had two interceptions this season, returning one for a touchdown against the Rams. He has 14 career interceptions.

The 2018 second-round pick signed an extension this past offseason and is under contract through the 2024 season.

Without him, the Panthers will likely have CJ Henderson join Jaycee Horn in the starting lineup. They also have Keith Taylor Jr. and Tae Hayes on the roster at the moment.