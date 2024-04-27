Draft wrapup: Panthers add verstaility, competition to roster

"Versatility, right?" Canales said. I sound like a broken record, but it's really what we're looking for for our system and the things that JT showed on film: just being able to use him as a receiver, use him in the run game in creative ways. He's definitely not the traditional in-line type of tight end.

"He's a guy that can do a lot of different things. He's made some dynamic plays with the ball in his hand, and he's really strong at the catch, and that's probably one of the biggest things that we saw in him is just the contested catch part. He's got massive hands, and he really does attack the ball. Any more in this league, tight ends to really get that separation from man to man is pretty hard. Most of them are around the same speed, except for a few guys. So since they're going to be covered, the contested catch is big, and that's where he really separated himself from the rest of the guys."