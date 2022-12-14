Eddy Piñeiro named NFC special teams player of the week

He's 25-of-27 on field goals this year (92.6 percent), third in the league overall, and second among qualifying kickers.

It's his second player of the week award, including one he picked up with the Bears in 2019 (when he was coached by now-Panthers special teams coach Chris Tabor).

Gonzalez won two player of the week awards last year for the Panthers, when he was signed one game into the season and proceeded to hit 90.9 percent of his field goals for the year (20-of-22).

Piñeiro has also bounced back since missing a key extra point and field goal in Atlanta in Week 8. Since then, he's hit 11 straight field goals, and his only miss on an extra point was because of a low snap by JJ Jansen in the rain here agains the Falcons (and it didn't hurt them in that win).