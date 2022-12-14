Eddy Piñeiro named NFC special teams player of the week

CHARLOTTE — For the second year in a row, the Panthers have found a last-minute kicker who has turned out to be more than just a replacement player.
And for the second year in a row, they're being recognized for it.
Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro was named NFC special teams player of the week Wednesday after his part in the Panthers' first road win of the year in Seattle.
Piñeiro hit all three field goals and all three extra points in the 30-24 win over the Seahawks, continuing his solid play all season.
Signed to the roster after Zane Gonzalez suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason, Piñeiro has been nothing but consistent.
He's 25-of-27 on field goals this year (92.6 percent), third in the league overall, and second among qualifying kickers.
It's his second player of the week award, including one he picked up with the Bears in 2019 (when he was coached by now-Panthers special teams coach Chris Tabor).
Gonzalez won two player of the week awards last year for the Panthers, when he was signed one game into the season and proceeded to hit 90.9 percent of his field goals for the year (20-of-22).
Piñeiro has also bounced back since missing a key extra point and field goal in Atlanta in Week 8. Since then, he's hit 11 straight field goals, and his only miss on an extra point was because of a low snap by JJ Jansen in the rain here agains the Falcons (and it didn't hurt them in that win).
"I'm proud of the way he's bounced back and the consistency that he's operating under right now," interim coach Steve Wilks said.
