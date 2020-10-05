Even without Christian McCaffrey, Panthers look like they're on the right track

It's true, there's often a team that starts 0-2 that ends up being special. But one factor in Carolina's recent improvement has been the simple fact that they've gotten to know one another better.

"It's not an excuse or anything, but everything was new here, new coaching staff, a lot of new players," quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ said after Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

"When you really understand a person and know what they've been through to get here and why they play this game, it makes you want to play for them even more."