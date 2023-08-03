Fan Fest live practice updates: August 2

Another pick for Kamu Grugier-Hill to end Bryce Young's night. Tip-drill interception, on a pass intented for Shenault.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2023
ILB wasn't exactly a deep spot going into camp, but KGH has had a good week-plus, and Deion Jones' addition helps there.
With the starters working against each other to close practice, Bryce Young slips one to RB Raheem Blackshear for a nice gain.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2023
Blackshear's ability to catch-and-run will keep him involved in the offense.
During the 3 vs. 3 "opportunity period," Matt Corral with a nice completion to TE Stephen Sullivan.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2023
Sullivan's made some plays lately in camp.
And your obligatory DJ Chark deep ball of the day.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2023
Those are becoming regular occurrences.
Fans liked that deep ball to WR Laviska Shenault.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2023
RB Spencer Brown out here showing some moves during a team run period.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 2, 2023
He's fourth on the depth chart, but has some talent.
CJ Henderson back in uniform, which is a good sign, and so is Cam Peoples.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 2, 2023
Still no Haynes.
Cat’s got that dog in him.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 2, 2023
Nice atmosphere from the field. pic.twitter.com/XhOUCBEi9y— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 2, 2023
PUP list players Chandler Zavala and Jalen Redmond not in pads either.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 2, 2023
It is a padded practice for the Panthers here at Fan Fest.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 2, 2023
No pads for OLB Marquis Haynes, who walked out before the team rolled out of the tunnel wearing shorts.
Still cool for the hometown kid to be here.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 2, 2023
Especially now that he’s a quality left tackle for a No. 1 pick quarterback. pic.twitter.com/Mbwgr6ABAI
Some may say the photo’s cliche (rhyme time!) but goodness I love a press box view.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 2, 2023
