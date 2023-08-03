Fan Fest live practice updates: August 2

Aug 02, 2023 at 08:47 PM

Training Camp Observations: Day 6, Fan Fest

Head coach Frank Reich said a late interception was his fault as they continue to evolve as an offense and learn how the parts come together – plus more from an exciting night.

Bryce Young's family shares in his "natural progression" with confidence, comfort

The Panthers' starting quarterback is starting to show a little bit more of who he actually is here, and his parents are watching it unfold with a front-row view.

Deion Jones makes NFC South return, this time at Carolina

The former Falcons linebacker signed with the Panthers, and he's ready to bring experience to a young defense here.

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 5

Bryce Young was sharp in red zone work, Frank Reich is more positive about the team's cornerback depth than others, and more from Tuesday's practice.

Training camp live practice updates: August 1

Follow the Panthers social posts for live updates from practice at training camp.

Panthers release 2023 jersey schedule

Find out when the Panthers will be wearing white, black or blue in 2023.

Panthers waive two to get to roster limit

The team parted ways with defensive tackle John Penisini and outside linebacker Arron Mosby, after adding Deion Jones and Nick Thurman on Monday.

What to know for 2023 Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium

The annual training camp practice in Charlotte will be held Wednesday. Here's what fans need to know.

Panthers agree to terms with Nick Thurman

The team added some line depth Monday, giving them another defensive end who fits the 3-4 defense profile.

How the wisdom of Kobe Bryant helped Donte Jackson

The Panthers cornerback has a new mentor in assistant coach DeAngelo Hall, himself a former NFL corner, who was counseled through his Achilles injury by the NBA legend.

Panthers agree to terms with Deion Jones

The former Falcons player will join the team after a workout Monday, adding another experienced option at linebacker.

