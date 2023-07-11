Fan Fest tickets go on sale Thursday

Carolina Panthers fans can enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun at the team's annual Fan Fest presented by Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 2. Tickets to Fan Fest are $5 and go on sale to the public beginning Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. on Panthers.com and Ticketmaster.

Ticket proceeds from Fan Fest benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.

At Fan Fest, fans can see the Panthers practice on the stadium field and enjoy performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before the night culminates with a spectacular fireworks and laser show. Fans will have the ability to participate in the fireworks and laser show with interactive LED wristbands provided by DTNA. Panthers partner Morris-Jenkins will provide music entertainment for the evening's festivities.

FAN FEST PRESENTED BY DAIMLER TRUCK NORTH AMERICA SCHEDULE

5:30 p.m. Gates open

6 p.m. On-field entertainment begins

7 p.m. Practice begins

9:15 p.m. Fireworks/laser show begins

Tickets to Fan Fest will be limited to six (6) per Panthers and Ticketmaster account and will be mobile delivery only. Mobile ticketing can be accessed through the Panthers mobile app, through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster mobile app. More information about mobile ticketing is available at Panthers.com. There are limited group ticket options available. Those interested in group tickets should contact the Bank of America Stadium ticket office at 704-358-7876.