Five statistics to know about Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy has 54.5 career sacks since entering the league in 2010, ranking fourth among all NFL defensive tackles since 2010.
Over the last six seasons, McCoy is the only defensive tackle in the NFL to tally at least six sacks every year.
Since 2010:
|Defensive Tackle
|Sacks
|Geno Atkins
|71.0
|Aaron Donald
|59.5
|Ndamukong Suh
|56.0
|Gerald McCoy
|54.5
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
6
McCoy has been to six Pro Bowls in his career, coming in six consecutive seasons between 2012-17. Since 2010, McCoy is tied for fourth in the NFL for most Pro Bowl appearances among defensive players.
Since 2010:
|Defensive Player
|Pro Bowls
|Patrick Peterson
|8
|Geno Atkins
|7
|Von Miller
|7
|Gerald McCoy
|6
|Luke Kuechly
|6
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
94.5
The total number of sacks of McCoy, Kawann Short and Dontari Poe between 2013-18. According to Radar360, that total is the most sacks among any team's current top defensive tackles in the NFL. McCoy, Short and Poe have also combined to go to nine Pro Bowls since 2013.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
5.0
The total number of sacks that McCoy has of Atlanta's Matt Ryan, the most on any opposing quarterback. He has had 3.5 sacks against Cam Newton and a career-high 42 total tackles against the Panthers.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
78.6
The average defensive grade on McCoy from Pro Football Focus between 2012-18. McCoy's grade ranked in the top 12 among interior defensive linemen in five of those seven seasons, and he ranked fourth, third and sixth respectively from 2012-14.
